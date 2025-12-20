Left Menu

Royals in Action: Prince William and Prince George's Heartwarming Volunteer Day

Prince William and his son Prince George visited a London homelessness charity to prepare Christmas lunch for people in need. This visit was a tribute to William's mother, Princess Diana, who had taken him there as a child. The event underscores William's commitment to philanthropy and family tradition.

In a touching tribute to family tradition, Prince William took his eldest son, Prince George, to The Passage, a London homelessness charity, where they helped prepare a Christmas lunch for those in need. This visit echoes a similar one William made as a child with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Wearing aprons and handling baking trays, the father-son duo was seen sharing laughs with staff while volunteering at the charity. Prince George had the poignant opportunity to sign the visitor's book on the same page signed by Diana before her tragic passing in 1997.

The experience highlights Prince William's dedication to combating homelessness, an issue he continues to address alongside his commitments to environmental and mental health causes. The royal family, including Princess Kate and their children, will spend the holidays at King Charles' Sandringham estate.

