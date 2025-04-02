Tragedy on the Tracks: NTPC Loco Pilot's Final Journey

In a tragic turn of events, NTPC loco pilot Gangeswar Mal lost his life in a head-on collision involving two goods trains in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district. The accident happened on the eve of his retirement, casting a shadow of grief over his family who had been eagerly awaiting his return for a celebratory dinner.

The incident, which took place near Bhognadih in the Barhait police station area, also claimed the life of another loco pilot and left four injured. The goods trains were transporting coal to NTPC's Farakka thermal power plant via the Lalmatia MGR line, highlighting the infrastructural risks in freight operations.

Eastern Railway officials clarified that the collision was not related to Indian Railways, as the trains and tracks belong to NTPC. As Mal's body is being escorted back to West Bengal, his family grieves the unexpected loss, lamenting how their anticipated celebration turned into heartache.

(With inputs from agencies.)