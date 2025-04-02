Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: NTPC Loco Pilot's Final Journey

Gangeswar Mal, an NTPC loco pilot, was tragically killed in a collision between two goods trains on his last day before retirement. The accident, occurring in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, has left his family in mourning, as they were awaiting a retirement dinner together at his Jiaganj residence in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:44 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: NTPC Loco Pilot's Final Journey
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, NTPC loco pilot Gangeswar Mal lost his life in a head-on collision involving two goods trains in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district. The accident happened on the eve of his retirement, casting a shadow of grief over his family who had been eagerly awaiting his return for a celebratory dinner.

The incident, which took place near Bhognadih in the Barhait police station area, also claimed the life of another loco pilot and left four injured. The goods trains were transporting coal to NTPC's Farakka thermal power plant via the Lalmatia MGR line, highlighting the infrastructural risks in freight operations.

Eastern Railway officials clarified that the collision was not related to Indian Railways, as the trains and tracks belong to NTPC. As Mal's body is being escorted back to West Bengal, his family grieves the unexpected loss, lamenting how their anticipated celebration turned into heartache.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025