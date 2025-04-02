Tariff Tactics: Trump's High-Stakes Economic Gamble

In a bold move, President Donald Trump is set to unveil new 'reciprocal' tariffs today, targeting both allies and adversaries in an effort to bolster US manufacturing. Dubbed 'Liberation Day' by Trump, the initiative seeks to address what he perceives as years of inequitable trade practices.

However, economists are raising concerns about the potential for an economic downturn, citing risks to consumer prices and decades-old international alliances. The proposed tariffs, which will impact imports from countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, promise to stir the global economic waters as nations brace for possible retaliation.

Despite the looming threats and internal criticism, the White House exudes confidence. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the new measures would make April 2, 2025, a historic day for America, emphasizing the plan's focus on reviving domestic manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)