Tariff Tactics: Trump's High-Stakes Economic Gamble

President Trump announces new 'reciprocal' tariffs targeting allies and adversaries. Despite risks of economic downturn, the administration remains confident in boosting US manufacturing. Economists warn of rising consumer costs and global trade tensions, with countries preparing retaliatory measures as uncertainty looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump is set to unveil new 'reciprocal' tariffs today, targeting both allies and adversaries in an effort to bolster US manufacturing. Dubbed 'Liberation Day' by Trump, the initiative seeks to address what he perceives as years of inequitable trade practices.

However, economists are raising concerns about the potential for an economic downturn, citing risks to consumer prices and decades-old international alliances. The proposed tariffs, which will impact imports from countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, promise to stir the global economic waters as nations brace for possible retaliation.

Despite the looming threats and internal criticism, the White House exudes confidence. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the new measures would make April 2, 2025, a historic day for America, emphasizing the plan's focus on reviving domestic manufacturing capabilities.

