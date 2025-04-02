Tariffs Unleashed: Trump's New Trade War Tactics

Donald Trump is set to introduce wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, with the measures anticipated to disrupt numerous sectors. Dubbed 'Liberation Day,' these tariffs mark the latest in a string of economic mandates under Trump's leadership.

Key U.S. sectors such as autos, chips, and pharmaceuticals are bracing for the impact of these tariffs, as earlier measures already strained their operations. The automotive sector, particularly the Detroit Three automakers, could face steep challenges due to their international manufacturing dependencies.

The tariffs extend to the retail, energy, and travel sectors, where the reverberations are expected to be severe. Retailers like Walmart and Target could see significant price hikes, while the travel industry faces declining consumer spending amidst economic uncertainty.

