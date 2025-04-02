Tariffs Unleashed: Trump's New Trade War Tactics
Donald Trump's administration has introduced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, impacting several U.S. business sectors including autos, chips, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The tariffs, already affecting various industries, are part of a series of economic measures that may significantly disrupt trade and business operations in the U.S.
Donald Trump is set to introduce wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, with the measures anticipated to disrupt numerous sectors. Dubbed 'Liberation Day,' these tariffs mark the latest in a string of economic mandates under Trump's leadership.
Key U.S. sectors such as autos, chips, and pharmaceuticals are bracing for the impact of these tariffs, as earlier measures already strained their operations. The automotive sector, particularly the Detroit Three automakers, could face steep challenges due to their international manufacturing dependencies.
The tariffs extend to the retail, energy, and travel sectors, where the reverberations are expected to be severe. Retailers like Walmart and Target could see significant price hikes, while the travel industry faces declining consumer spending amidst economic uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tariffs
- Donald Trump
- U.S. Trade
- Autos
- Chips
- Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Economy
- Energy
- Business
ALSO READ
Delhi Welcomes BMW's Futuristic Retail.NEXT Showroom with Deutsche Motoren
Zepto vs Blinkit: Quick-Commerce Titans Redefine Grocery Retail
India's Semiconductor Revolution: Chips to Innovate and Educate
India’s Semiconductor Revolution: MeitY’s Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme Pioneers a New Era in Chip Design
Rasna International Expands Retail Network to Drive Global Growth