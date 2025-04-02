Left Menu

BEL Secures Lucrative Contract with Indian Air Force

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has won a significant contract from the Indian Air Force valued at Rs 593.22 crore for maintaining the Akash Missile System. Additionally, BEL is finalizing agreements for a further Rs 5,000 crore in orders, marking a promising start to the financial year 2025-26.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:48 IST
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a prominent Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured a major contract with the Indian Air Force. Announced on Wednesday, the deal is valued at Rs 593.22 crore and involves providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, previously supplied by BEL.

This new agreement marks the commencement of BEL's financial year 2025-26, starting off with a substantial order acquisition amounting to Rs 593.22 crore. The contract signifies a strong beginning for the company, enhancing its portfolio in the defense sector.

In addition to this contract, BEL has revealed that it is in the final stages of discussions with various customers to acquire orders worth an impressive Rs 5,000 crore. This move further strengthens its market position and prospects for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

