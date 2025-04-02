EIH Ltd Continues Management of Wildflower Hall Amid Transition

In a recent development, the Oberoi Group's hospitality arm, EIH Ltd, has been granted permission by the Himachal Pradesh government to manage operations at Shimla's Wildflower Hall. The decision comes amidst a transition period following a Supreme Court verdict.

The Supreme Court, in its February 2024 directive, ordered EIH Ltd to relinquish possession of the luxury property by March 31, 2025. The state government, to ensure continued guest services and operational stability, has allowed EIH Ltd to manage the hotel until a new operator is determined through an upcoming competitive bidding process.

EIH Ltd will also see its shareholding in Mashobra Resort Ltd transition to the state following a valuation overseen by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. This marks the end of a prolonged legal dispute spanning two decades between EIH Ltd and the state authorities over the Wildflower Hall Hotel, a five-star property.

(With inputs from agencies.)