MOIL Reports Record Manganese Ore Production Surge in FY25

MOIL, a state-owned company, reported a 2.7% increase in manganese ore production for FY25, reaching 18.02 lakh tonnes. Sales rose by 3.3%, and ferro manganese production by 18%. CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena credited the workforce for these achievements and anticipates continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:38 IST
MOIL Reports Record Manganese Ore Production Surge in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned MOIL has announced a significant increase in its manganese ore production, posting a 2.7% rise to reach 18.02 lakh tonnes in FY25. This marks the company's best-ever performance in a financial year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel.

The company also achieved a 3.3% year-on-year increase in manganese ore sales, totaling 15.87 lakh tonnes for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Notably, ferro manganese production saw a robust 18% growth, reaching 12,000 tonnes.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director of MOIL, attributed this success to the dedicated efforts of the company's workforce. He expressed confidence in maintaining a strong growth trajectory in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

