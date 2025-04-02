MOIL Reports Record Manganese Ore Production Surge in FY25

State-owned MOIL has announced a significant increase in its manganese ore production, posting a 2.7% rise to reach 18.02 lakh tonnes in FY25. This marks the company's best-ever performance in a financial year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel.

The company also achieved a 3.3% year-on-year increase in manganese ore sales, totaling 15.87 lakh tonnes for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Notably, ferro manganese production saw a robust 18% growth, reaching 12,000 tonnes.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director of MOIL, attributed this success to the dedicated efforts of the company's workforce. He expressed confidence in maintaining a strong growth trajectory in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)