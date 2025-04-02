Left Menu

Senate Pushes for Transparency in Military Aviation Safety

Senator Ted Cruz aims to subpoena the U.S. Army for withholding a 2024 report on the Army's use of the ADS-B safety system, following a fatal helicopter and airplane collision. The incident, which resulted in 67 deaths, underscores concerns over military aviation safety practices around Reagan National Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST
In a bold legislative move, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz announced plans to subpoena the U.S. Army. The senator is demanding the release of a 2024 report explaining the Army's failure to consistently employ the ADS-B safety system during helicopter operations near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The announcement follows a tragic incident on January 29, where an Army Black Hawk helicopter, lacking an operational ADS-B system, collided mid-air with an American Airlines regional jet. The accident tragically claimed 67 lives, spotlighting significant concerns about military aviation safety protocols.

Despite requests from senators, the Army has refused to share its internal safety memo, raising further questions about transparency and accountability in military operations. The Senate's action seeks to shed light on this critical issue amid ongoing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

