Bharat Forge Boosts India's Defense with New Artillery Facility

Bharat Forge Limited has inaugurated a new defense manufacturing facility in Jejuri, near Pune, to produce Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for India's Ministry of Defence. The strategically located plant aims to enhance India's artillery capabilities and drive defense technology independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant boost to India's defense sector, Bharat Forge Limited has inaugurated a sprawling 3-lakh sq ft manufacturing facility in Jejuri, near Pune. The new installation marks a strategic development, aimed at producing Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for the country's Ministry of Defence.

The cutting-edge 155mm howitzers, developed indigenously, are expected to substantially augment India's artillery firepower, securing its vast borders more effectively. Alongside fulfilling domestic orders, Bharat Forge has begun exporting these advanced systems to international allies with necessary approvals.

The new facility is strategically located, offering the advantage of highway connectivity, proximity to key suppliers, and access to a skilled talent pool. This initiative is poised to lead India's next phase of defense manufacturing excellence, contributing to long-term strategic defense technology independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

