Mauritius Leverages Nuclear Technology for Elderly Health: Tackling Sarcopenia and Osteoporosis

Mauritius has taken a significant step forward in safeguarding the health of its ageing population, with the country now equipped with groundbreaking data on the health of its elderly, thanks to the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The use of nuclear technology in early diagnosis and prevention of ageing-related diseases has enabled Mauritius to collect valuable insights that can guide policymakers in designing better health interventions for its older citizens.

Ageing Population and Health Concerns

With over 11% of Mauritius’ population aged 65 and above in 2018, the country faces a rapidly ageing demographic that brings with it a series of public health challenges. Among the most pressing are two diseases closely associated with ageing: sarcopenia and osteoporosis. Both conditions lead to a significant decline in quality of life for the elderly, with sarcopenia leading to muscle loss and functional decline, while osteoporosis results in fragile and painful bones, increasing the risk of fractures.

Sarcopenia and osteoporosis not only contribute to physical disability but also increase the risk of hospitalization, long-term care placement, and healthcare costs. As Mauritius grapples with a growing elderly population, the need for early intervention and prevention of these conditions has never been more crucial.

Nuclear Technology for Early Diagnosis

Sarcopenia and osteoporosis can both be prevented or at least delayed if detected early. Nuclear techniques, such as Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA) and deuterium dilution, offer an unparalleled advantage in assessing the health of the elderly. DXA is considered the gold standard for measuring bone mineral density, while deuterium dilution allows for accurate measurements of muscle mass, which is crucial for diagnosing sarcopenia.

Until recently, Mauritius faced a significant gap in diagnostic capability. Many cases of osteoporosis went undetected until fractures occurred, and sarcopenia had not been part of routine assessments. The need for more advanced diagnostics was clear. In response, the IAEA launched a national technical cooperation project with Mauritius, providing essential equipment and training to enhance the country’s capacity to tackle these diseases.

Building Capacity and Expanding Knowledge

In 2022, Mauritius’ Central Biochemistry Laboratory, with the assistance of the IAEA, embarked on a project to strengthen the nation’s ability to diagnose and prevent sarcopenia and osteoporosis. The project included the provision of DXA systems, deuterium supplies, and comprehensive training for local scientists. Training programs, expert visits, and fellowships in laboratories in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States helped scientists acquire the necessary skills to use advanced nuclear technologies for health diagnostics.

“The IAEA support brought a new diagnostic capability to the country, moving beyond basic anthropometric measures to more precise assessments of muscle and bone health,” said Sadhna Hunma, Head of Biochemistry Services at the Central Health Laboratory in Mauritius. This shift in diagnostic approach allows for more accurate and timely interventions, addressing the specific health concerns of the elderly population.

Data Collection and Gender Disparities

Between May 2023 and October 2024, data was collected from 229 Mauritians aged 60 to 75. This data focused on key health metrics such as body composition, bone mineral density, and other biomarkers. The results revealed a significant gender disparity in the prevalence of sarcopenia and osteoporosis, underscoring the need for tailored prevention and treatment strategies for men and women. Interestingly, severe sarcopenia was found to be low across both genders, and mild osteoporosis was found to be comparable in both men and women, suggesting that early prevention may be effective in maintaining bone and muscle health.

The data also highlighted the pressing need for greater focus on the elderly population, particularly as Mauritius’ demographic shifts toward an increasingly older population. “This data is invaluable for informing healthcare policies and interventions that can help reduce the prevalence of sarcopenia and osteoporosis, improving the quality of life for our elderly citizens,” said Shaukat Abdulrazak, Director for Africa at the IAEA Department of Technical Cooperation.

A Vision for the Future

The findings from the project will serve as the foundation for the development of a comprehensive framework aimed at the early detection, prevention, and management of osteoporosis and sarcopenia in Mauritius. By integrating these insights into national healthcare policies, Mauritius hopes to reduce the risk of disability among older adults, enabling them to lead healthier, more independent lives for longer.

“The IAEA’s support has not only helped us to diagnose these diseases earlier but has also empowered us to take action. We now have the tools and the knowledge to create policies that address the specific needs of the elderly population, ultimately improving their health outcomes,” Hunma said.

This initiative in Mauritius is a shining example of how international cooperation and the application of advanced technology can help countries better understand and manage the health needs of their ageing populations. With a clear focus on prevention and early intervention, Mauritius is setting a new standard for elderly healthcare that other nations may look to emulate in the future.

As the country continues to navigate the challenges posed by its ageing demographic, the hope is that this new wealth of data will pave the way for a healthier, more active, and independent life for its senior citizens, ensuring they can continue to contribute meaningfully to society.