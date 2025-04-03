Left Menu

Empowering Independence: PMMY's Role in Transforming Entrepreneurial Landscape

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) report by SBI highlights its significant impact on financial independence for marginalized groups. Nearly 50% of beneficiaries are from SC, ST, and OBC communities. Remarkably, 68% of accounts belong to women, and the initiative fosters inclusive growth and financial empowerment at the grassroots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:17 IST
Empowering Independence: PMMY's Role in Transforming Entrepreneurial Landscape
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) underscores the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) on financial independence, particularly for marginalized groups. With nearly 50% of the 52 crore PMMY accounts associated with individuals from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), the initiative has become a vital tool for empowering non-General category entrepreneurs.

Since its inception in 2015, PMMY has revolutionized small business support by offering transparent, collateral-free financial aid. "The impact of PMMY on previously entrepreneurially void social groups is commendable," the report notes, illustrating the scheme's success in fostering financial self-reliance across diverse communities.

The report highlights the notable participation of women in PMMY, with approximately 68% of account holders being women entrepreneurs. Moreover, the scheme's inclusive reach extends to minority communities, comprising 11% of beneficiaries. Over nine years, financial support for women has grown significantly, with loan disbursements up 13% annually and deposits increasing 14% on a compound basis, showcasing PMMY's promise of financial growth and independence.

Executed through the Micro Units Development and Refinancing Agency (MUDRA), PMMY has elevated credit access for small and micro-entrepreneurs, facilitating the transformation of aspirations into successful ventures without collateral constraints.

As PMMY continues to drive economic development, its role as a catalyst for entrepreneurship among marginalized communities is expected to expand further, enhancing the entire small business ecosystem in India and promoting grassroots financial empowerment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025