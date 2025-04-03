Left Menu

US Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs: A New Era in US-India Trade Relations

The US has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on India, analyzing its impact on trade. The first 10% takes effect from April 5, with an additional 16% from April 10. While India negotiates a trade agreement with the US, Trump emphasized India's high tariffs on American goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST
The US has announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on imports from India. The commerce ministry is currently assessing the implications of this policy change. Specifically, a universal 10% tariff will start on April 5, and an additional 16% will be effective from April 10.

The tariffs represent President Trump's response to what he views as unfair trade practices by India, notably their 52% tariff on American goods. Despite these challenges, ongoing negotiations between the US and India aim at forming a bilateral trade agreement, targeting the initial phase by this fall.

In his statement, Trump called the policy a significant step towards revitalizing American industry, promising wealth for the nation. As the US seeks to balance trade rights, the implications for global trade dynamics and Indo-American relations are set to unfold in the coming months.

