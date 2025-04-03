Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariff Turmoil: Economic Impact Looms

Donald Trump's announcement of a 20% tariff on the EU sparked criticism from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting its potential detrimental effects on the global economy and vulnerable populations. Von der Leyen described the VAT increase's implications on everyday essentials and expressed the EU's readiness for negotiation and retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:49 IST
Transatlantic Tariff Turmoil: Economic Impact Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a move that has heightened tensions across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on the European Union, drawing immediate backlash from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She criticized the decision, calling it a substantial setback for the global economy.

Von der Leyen warned of dire repercussions, particularly for vulnerable communities, as the increased tariffs are expected to drive up costs for groceries, transport, and medicines. She pointed out that these measures would disproportionately impact the most susceptible citizens.

While acknowledging flaws in the world trading system, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's willingness to negotiate with the US but also made it clear that Europe is ready to implement countermeasures if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025