Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: A 25-Year Legacy of Market Leadership

Hero MotoCorp announced a significant 12% rise in sales for March, reaching 5,49,604 units compared to 4,90,415 units in the same month last year. The two-wheeler giant saw a domestic dispatch growth of 11%, with 5,10,086 units delivered to dealers.

The company made strides in the export market as well, reporting 39,518 units shipped abroad, up from 31,158 units in the previous year. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Hero MotoCorp sold 58,99,187 units, surpassing the previous year's total of 56,21,455 units.

Hero MotoCorp celebrated its 25th year of market leadership while achieving its highest-ever sales in electric vehicles, with a remarkable 200% increase. Further bolstering its international presence, the company reported over 40% growth in global sales, showing strong performance across the board.

