Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: A 25-Year Legacy of Market Leadership

Hero MotoCorp reported a 12% increase in sales for March, with impressive growth in both domestic and export markets. The company retained its market leadership for 24 years and achieved substantial gains in electric vehicle sales, with a 200% increase over the previous fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST
Hero MotoCorp's Sales Surge: A 25-Year Legacy of Market Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp announced a significant 12% rise in sales for March, reaching 5,49,604 units compared to 4,90,415 units in the same month last year. The two-wheeler giant saw a domestic dispatch growth of 11%, with 5,10,086 units delivered to dealers.

The company made strides in the export market as well, reporting 39,518 units shipped abroad, up from 31,158 units in the previous year. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Hero MotoCorp sold 58,99,187 units, surpassing the previous year's total of 56,21,455 units.

Hero MotoCorp celebrated its 25th year of market leadership while achieving its highest-ever sales in electric vehicles, with a remarkable 200% increase. Further bolstering its international presence, the company reported over 40% growth in global sales, showing strong performance across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025