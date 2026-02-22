Left Menu

Revving Forward: The Growth Trajectory of the Two-Wheeler Industry

The two-wheeler industry is poised for substantial growth, projected at an 8-9% CAGR long-term, powered by GST cuts and economic progress. TVS Motor's CEO anticipates robust sales especially in the first half of next fiscal, citing enhanced road connectivity and growing self-employed population as growth drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST
Revving Forward: The Growth Trajectory of the Two-Wheeler Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The two-wheeler industry is set to experience significant growth, according to TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan. With the influence of a GST rate cut and increased government spending on infrastructure, Radhakrishnan suggests an 8-9% CAGR could be expected in the long term.

He forecasts a strong start to the next fiscal year, as the impact of the GST rate cut continues to boost the sector. Radhakrishnan emphasized the growth potential driven by improved road connectivity and the rising self-employed population, bolstering the demand for two-wheelers as a practical mode of personal mobility.

The ongoing fiscal has already benefited from the GST cut, with anticipated growth rates reaching upward of 15% in the short term. Despite a modest 2% growth in the first half of FY26, the industry is set to see a rebound, projecting around a 9% growth for the year overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026