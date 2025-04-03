Trade Wars and Tariffs: The Ripple Effect on Global Commerce

In a bid to evade mounting U.S. tariffs, Chinese companies have previously turned to moving production overseas. However, recent tariff hikes by Washington mean their efforts may have been in vain, leading to further economic strain.

China's economy, heavily reliant on its substantial trade surplus, is facing a potential recession. Analysts warn the impact of the new tariffs could cut Chinese exports to the U.S. by nearly 30% and diminish overall economic growth.

As global trade dynamics shift, China is caught in a precarious position, needing to restructure its economic strategies while dealing with internal deflationary pressures. The nation considers various stimulus measures as a counteraction, yet solutions remain elusive amid expectations of more challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)