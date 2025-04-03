Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: India's Initiative to Address Driver Shortage

India is facing a shortage of 22 lakh skilled drivers, leading to increased accidents and fatalities. To combat this, the government has announced a Rs 4,500 crore initiative to establish 1,600 driving training institutes across all states and Union Territories, potentially creating 60 lakh jobs.

Updated: 03-04-2025 13:03 IST
India is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled drivers, a crisis highlighted by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The country lacks 22 lakh drivers, which has resulted in a surge in road accidents due to inadequate training facilities, Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha.

In response, the government has rolled out a substantial scheme worth Rs 4,500 crore to establish driver training institutes nationwide. This initiative aims to set up 1,600 training institutes in all states and Union Territories, significantly bolstering the nation's driving skills infrastructure.

With these new institutes, the initiative not only aspires to foster safer roads but also promises to generate over 60 lakh employment opportunities. The alarming rate of 1.8 lakh annual road accident fatalities marks the urgency for the country to enhance driver training efficiency.

