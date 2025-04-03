Global Markets Stumble Amidst Trump's Tariff Turmoil
Global markets experienced volatility after U.S. President Donald Trump introduced reciprocal tariffs, leading to investor uncertainty. Stock markets slumped, with the S&P 500 futures falling as investors moved towards safe assets like gold and bonds. The economic tension underscores the fragile state of U.S. and international trade relations.
Global financial markets witnessed significant turbulence Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The move, intended to counter tariffs placed on U.S. goods by other nations, sparked fears of an economic slowdown.
Stock indexes across the globe tumbled, with S&P 500 futures dropping by 3%. Investors sought refuge in safer assets such as gold, bonds, and the yen. As a result, U.S. Treasury yields decreased, and China's yuan hit a seven-week low as the international financial landscape reacted to the news.
Economic strategists and investors expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on growth, pointing to heightened recession risks and global trade disruptions. European and U.S. growth expectations are in flux, with investors closely monitoring for further retaliatory actions and negotiations between affected countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions Jolt Global Markets Amid Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Ongoing Political Tensions
Global Markets in Flux Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Stocks and Bitcoin
Global Markets Slide as Fed Signals Rate Cuts Amid Trade War Fears