Global Markets Stumble Amidst Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Global financial markets witnessed significant turbulence Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The move, intended to counter tariffs placed on U.S. goods by other nations, sparked fears of an economic slowdown.

Stock indexes across the globe tumbled, with S&P 500 futures dropping by 3%. Investors sought refuge in safer assets such as gold, bonds, and the yen. As a result, U.S. Treasury yields decreased, and China's yuan hit a seven-week low as the international financial landscape reacted to the news.

Economic strategists and investors expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on growth, pointing to heightened recession risks and global trade disruptions. European and U.S. growth expectations are in flux, with investors closely monitoring for further retaliatory actions and negotiations between affected countries.

