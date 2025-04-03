Left Menu

Global Markets Spiral as Tariff Wars Intensify

Global financial markets were disrupted after President Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs to counter those placed on U.S. goods by other nations. The announcement led to a notable fall in stock markets, with investors seeking refuge in bonds and gold. The tariffs have exacerbated global trade tensions, impacting economic growth expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:39 IST
Global Markets Spiral as Tariff Wars Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets were sent into disarray on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, matching duties placed on American goods by foreign nations. The immediate consequence was a sharp decline in stock markets, prompting investors to turn to safer assets like bonds, gold, and the yen.

The response from investors was significant, as reflected in the 3% drop in S&P 500 futures, a strong indicator that Wall Street would face substantial losses upon opening. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields and China's yuan both experienced notable declines, further underlining the market's anxieties regarding the tariff move.

Analysts warn that the continued uncertainty over potential retaliatory tariffs from the EU, UK, and other regions could trigger further ripples through the global economy. The evolving tariff battle is seen as a key factor in weakening investor confidence and possibly leading to a downward revision of growth expectations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025