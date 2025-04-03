India's Textile Sector: Navigating US Tariffs with Strategic Moves

In response to high import tariffs imposed by India, the US has countered with a 27% tariff on Indian textiles, impacting the sector significantly, industry experts revealed Thursday.

Despite these challenges, President Shiraz Askari of Apollo Fashion International highlighted that India still benefits from a relative cost advantage compared to countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, who face even steeper tariffs.

EY India's Partner Paresh Parekh noted this could be an 'advantage India' moment, urging the industry to focus on efficiency, compliance, and market diversification to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)