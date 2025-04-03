Left Menu

India's Textile Sector: Navigating US Tariffs with Strategic Moves

The US has imposed 27% tariffs on Indian textiles, posing short-term challenges but offering opportunities due to India's cost advantage over competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam, experts say. The Indian textiles industry is urged to diversify markets and enhance efficiency to capitalize on its strategic position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:53 IST
India's Textile Sector: Navigating US Tariffs with Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to high import tariffs imposed by India, the US has countered with a 27% tariff on Indian textiles, impacting the sector significantly, industry experts revealed Thursday.

Despite these challenges, President Shiraz Askari of Apollo Fashion International highlighted that India still benefits from a relative cost advantage compared to countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, who face even steeper tariffs.

EY India's Partner Paresh Parekh noted this could be an 'advantage India' moment, urging the industry to focus on efficiency, compliance, and market diversification to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025