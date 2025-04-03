Hindustan Zinc Ltd Reports Increased Mined Metal Production in FY25 Q4

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Ltd posted a 4% increase in mined metal production, reaching 310,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter of FY25, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

This rise was primarily attributed to enhanced mined metal grades, improved mill recovery, and heightened production at the Agucha and Zawar mines. The company produced 214,000 tonnes of refined zinc and 56,000 tonnes of lead in this quarter.

Despite these gains, the company experienced a decline in saleable silver production, falling to 177 metric tonnes. Wind power generation for the quarter increased by 3% to 63 MU. Hindustan Zinc Ltd holds the title of the world's largest integrated zinc producer and ranks third in silver production.

