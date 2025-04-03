Aviation on Alert: Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Targets Airlines

Airlines have been the target of 836 hoax bomb threats since 2022, with 24 occurring up to March 25 this year, according to government data. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) tracks these threats, noting a significant surge from 13 calls in 2022 to 71 in 2023.

Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol reported the arrest of 13 individuals in 2024 for making such threats. BCAS ensures minimal impact on flight operations through robust protocols designed in collaboration with law enforcement, central security agencies, and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) includes designated Bomb Threat Assessment Committees at each airport to analyze and respond to threats, maintaining public confidence in air travel. BCAS has issued advisories to reinforce aviation security nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)