Landmark Passage of the Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Thursday advanced India's maritime legislation by approving the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, designed to regulate trade vessels within domestic waters.

Passed by voice vote, the Bill was championed by Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who hailed it as a significant step towards harnessing India's vast, untapped coastal shipping potential.

The legislation encompasses territorial waters and adjacent maritime zones, offering an exclusive law for enhancing coastal trade channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)