Left Menu

China Criticizes Fitch Ratings Downgrade

China's finance ministry has expressed regret and non-recognition of Fitch's decision to lower China's long-term foreign currency rating. Fitch had downgraded China's rating citing financial risks and economic uncertainties as the country transitions to new growth models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:41 IST
China Criticizes Fitch Ratings Downgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's finance ministry expressed strong disapproval on Thursday regarding Fitch's decision to downgrade the nation's long-term foreign currency rating from 'A+' to 'A'.

In response, the ministry labeled the move as 'biased' and asserted it fails to give a complete and objective representation of China's economic reality.

Fitch's downgrade, earlier in April 2024, attributed the change to heightened risks facing China's public finances amid economic transitions to new growth models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025