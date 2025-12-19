Tourism Ministry to Launch City MICE Bureaus in 2026 to Boost Global Competitiveness

The Union Ministry of Tourism has announced a major institutional reform to elevate India’s Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) ecosystem by establishing city-level convention promotion bureaus beginning in 2026. These bureaus—independent, stakeholder-driven bodies—will play a pivotal role in positioning India as a globally competitive MICE destination.

The announcement was made by Shri Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, while inaugurating the IEIA EventTech & MarTech Summit 2025 organised by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) in New Delhi.

India Poised for Global MICE Leadership

Shri Billa noted that States across the country are unlocking new tourism opportunities, and India now stands ready to claim a prominent place on the international MICE map. He pointed to world-class venues such as:

Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan, New Delhi)

Yashobhoomi (Dwarka, New Delhi)

Jio World Centre (Mumbai)

Combined with the Incredible India campaign’s renewed focus on MICE tourism, these venues form the backbone of India’s bid to become a preferred host for global conferences, exhibitions, trade fairs, and summits.

City MICE Bureaus: Cornerstone of India’s MICE Strategy

Shri Billa emphasised that the creation of professional, autonomous City MICE Bureaus will be the foundation of India’s national MICE strategy. These bureaus will:

Act as a single-window facilitator for permissions

Provide world-class support services expected by global organisers

Build strong networks of verified local partners

Coordinate with government agencies and private stakeholders

Reduce fragmentation and improve ease of doing business

The goal is to double India’s share in the global MICE market within five years.

Technology Will Drive the Future of India’s MICE Ecosystem

Calling for aggressive adoption of AI, advanced computing, digital twin modelling, IoT, and data analytics, Shri Billa said:

Smart technologies at major venues will improve planning, crowd management and event delivery

Predictive insights can transform operations and enhance visitor experience

Digital transformation across the MICE value chain will make India a “future-ready” events destination

IEIA’s Roadmap: Propelling India into Top 5 Global Exhibition Markets

IEIA President Shri Sorraj Dhawan outlined a transformative roadmap for India’s MICE industry, noting:

India’s MICE market was valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2024

It is projected to rise to USD 103.7 billion by 2030

Central to this growth will be City MICE Bureaus, developed on a PPP model to serve as:

Single-window support systems

Trust-building mechanisms for international organisers

Platforms ensuring quality compliance through BIS exhibition standards

Dhawan emphasised that these bureaus will de-risk market entry, ensure professional execution, and drive India’s acceptance as a host for mega international events.

Launch of Strategic Roadmap for India’s MICE Future

A key highlight of the summit was a Round Table Discussion on the Indian MICE Industry Roadmap for the Next Five Years.

IEIA also officially launched its comprehensive strategic report:

“India MICE Opportunities Overview (2025–2030)”

The report outlines:

Institutional reforms

Technology integration

Capacity-building strategies

A structured roadmap to elevate India’s position in the global MICE hierarchy

IEIA: The Gateway to Indian Trade Shows

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA)—the apex national body representing exhibition organisers, venue owners and service providers—continues to guide the sector as a strategic engine of economic growth and innovation.

With strong government backing and a rapidly modernising events ecosystem, India is preparing to enter a new era of global MICE leadership.