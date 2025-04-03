India Charts New Course: Coastal Shipping Bill Passed

The Indian government achieved a significant legislative milestone as the Lok Sabha cleared the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, set to revolutionize the trade activities within its coastal waters. The bill, as explained by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, is crafted to boost the nation's maritime commerce while respecting state jurisdictions. It was passed by voice vote on Thursday.

The bill, which replaces a 67-year-old law, has been meticulously tailored after analyzing global best practices from countries like the US, Australia, and Thailand. Its provisions seek to invigorate coastal shipping, providing avenues for strategic and futuristic developments. Minister Sonowal underscored the exclusive potential the bill unlocks for India, given its vast coastline and maritime resources.

Despite concerns about the fishing community, the bill distinctly excludes fisheries from its definition of coastal trade, focusing instead on enabling seamless ship movements and boosting employment. The policy mandates fostering Indian-flagged vessels to fulfill national security and commercial objectives within territorial and adjoining maritime zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)