Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Shockwaves

President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement has unsettled the global economic and political landscape, drawing sharp rebukes from key trading partners. The 10% baseline tariff on U.S. imports has led to threats of retaliation, particularly from China and the European Union, as global markets face volatility.

The controversial move has resulted in significant losses in stock markets, with tech and retail sectors taking heavy hits. Economic observers warn of long-term negative implications, including inflation and a potential U.S. recession. The heightened tariffs could raise consumer costs, contradicting Trump's promises of reducing living expenses.

Globally, alliances are being tested. In Europe, Germany predicts substantial economic impacts, while Mexico and Canada contemplate strategic realignments. With Washington's approach affecting fundamental trade dynamics, urgent dialogues are underway to mitigate possible economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)