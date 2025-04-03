Global Market Chaos: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Impacts Stocks

Global stock markets were thrown into disarray on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new reciprocal tariffs. The move, intended to counter tariffs placed on U.S. goods by other countries, resulted in dramatic drops across major indices, with the S&P 500 and Dow down around 4% and the Nasdaq falling more than 5%.

In response, investors fled to traditionally safer investments such as bonds, gold, and the yen. U.S. Treasury yields decreased, China's yuan reached a seven-week low, and the dollar faced substantial selling pressure. Analysts voiced concerns over potential inflationary impacts, company profit pressures, and the broader implications for global trade.

Experts highlighted the market volatility as a temporary buying opportunity, with expectations that Trump's administration will seek resolution through negotiations. Nonetheless, fears of prolonged economic uncertainty and a possible global recession linger as nations consider retaliatory measures, potentially escalating trade tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)