Left Menu

Boosting BIMSTEC: Modi's Innovative Proposals for Regional Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed initiatives to strengthen the BIMSTEC region, including linking India's UPI with member nations' payment systems and establishing a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce. He emphasized disaster management, cybercrime prevention, and maritime security cooperation. A Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in India was also proposed to boost regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:53 IST
Boosting BIMSTEC: Modi's Innovative Proposals for Regional Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched bold strategies to energize the BIMSTEC alliance during the sixth summit. By proposing the integration of India's UPI with member countries' payment systems, Modi aims to enhance trade, business, and tourism across the region.

In his address, Modi also suggested forming a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, organizing annual business summits, and exploring the possibility of conducting trade in local currencies. He expressed condolences for Myanmar and Thailand's losses due to a recent earthquake.

Highlighting strategic cooperation, Modi proposed the establishment of both a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management and a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre. The summit, adopting the Bangkok Vision 2030, gathered leaders from across the Bay of Bengal region, emphasizing regional prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025