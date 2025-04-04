Left Menu

Stranded in Turkey: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Delay Drama

Over 250 passengers, including Indians, on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai are stranded at Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey for 40 hours after an urgent medical diversion. The airline is working to resolve the situation, providing accommodations and refreshments while awaiting technical approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant travel disruption, over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indian nationals, have been left stranded at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport for almost 40 hours. The flight, originally destined for Mumbai from London, was redirected due to a medical emergency.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson expressed regret over the prolonged delay, mentioning that the airline is striving to secure necessary technical approvals to operate flight VS1358 to Mumbai. In the event these approvals aren't obtained, arrangements are underway to transport passengers to another airport on Friday for an alternative flight.

This unplanned layover has not only caused inconvenience but has also left passengers without necessities like blankets and vegetarian meals. In efforts to alleviate discomfort, the airline is currently providing overnight accommodations and refreshments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

