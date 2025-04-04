Tariff Turmoil: Global Markets Brace for Impact

Global investors seeking clarity have been caught off guard by President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures, now termed 'Liberation Day,' which have sent markets into chaos. Investor fear over economic repercussions has led to aggressive U.S. stock sell-offs, with gold and other assets gaining appeal.

As trading partners prepare to retaliate, prospects of a global economic downturn become more pronounced. The European Union and China are expected to deliver measured responses that could further influence market stability and investor confidence.

Meanwhile, U.S. earnings season kicks off, with investors eyeing results from major banks and corporations. Inflation data from China and potential monetary shifts from New Zealand's central bank are also critical to market dynamics in the coming weeks.

