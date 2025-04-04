Left Menu

Empowering Health: Tillomed's Strategic Acquisition in the UK

Tillomed Laboratories Ltd, a branch of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, will acquire the product portfolio of Manx Healthcare Ltd for £19.7 million (about Rs 220 crore). This deal will enhance Tillomed's market reach, product offerings, and ability to meet patient needs.

Updated: 04-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Tillomed Laboratories Ltd, will acquire the product portfolio of UK-based Manx Healthcare Ltd for approximately £19.7 million (nearly Rs 220 crore).

An Asset Purchase Agreement has been signed between Tillomed Laboratories and Manx Healthcare Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, Manx Pharma Ltd and Manx Generics Ltd. This acquisition will include the relevant dossiers, marketing authorisations, intellectual property, and stock, valued collectively at £19.7 million.

Tillomed CEO Ajit Srimal commented that acquiring Manx's established products will enable the company to deliver more accessible healthcare solutions, strengthening its market presence and diversifying its portfolio. This strategic acquisition is intended to broaden Tillomed's market reach and better meet the evolving needs of patients.

