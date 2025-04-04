SAR Televenture Expands with Tikona Infinet Acquisition

Mumbai, April 4: SAR Televenture Limited, a key player in network infrastructure, has strategically advanced its position by acquiring a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited. The acquisition, executed through a share swap valued at Rs. 578 crore, signals SAR Televenture's ambition to dominate the enterprise broadband segment.

This strategic move elevates the company to the third-largest position in enterprise broadband. Tikona Infinet, an all India Unified License holder, brings a diverse service lineup crucially aligning with SAR Televenture's growth trajectory.

With operations in over 25 cities, Tikona brings an impressive client base poised for expansion in enterprise connectivity. SAR Televenture's acquisition aims to merge capabilities, offering enhanced high-speed connectivity solutions nationwide, thus reinforcing its comprehensive telecommunications service offerings, including advanced 4G and 5G networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)