Left Menu

HMEL Surpasses Milestone with Record Polymer Sale in FY 2024-25

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) achieved a milestone in FY 2024-25 by selling 2 million tonnes of polymer, exceeding expectations. With a $3 billion expansion, HMEL increased polypropylene and polyethylene capacities. The company emphasizes customer satisfaction, sustainability, and innovation, supporting India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:34 IST
HMEL Surpasses Milestone with Record Polymer Sale in FY 2024-25
HMEL crosses landmark milestone of 2 million tonne Polymer sales during FY25 (Image: HMEL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has reported a significant achievement, surpassing its own expectations with the sale of 2 million tonnes of polymer during the financial year 2024-25. This success follows HMEL's substantial $3 billion investment in expanding its petrochemical operations, significantly boosting its polypropylene and polyethylene production capacities.

The recently concluded financial year marked the first full operational year for HMEL's new plant equipped with advanced technologies from global licensors. Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, emphasized, 'Reaching this milestone underscores our commitment to understanding and meeting our customers' unique needs.'

Looking ahead, HMEL plans to continue investing in research and development, driving innovation and excellence to meet evolving customer demands while reducing import dependency and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. HMEL operates as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, with both partners holding equal stakes in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025