HMEL Surpasses Milestone with Record Polymer Sale in FY 2024-25

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) has reported a significant achievement, surpassing its own expectations with the sale of 2 million tonnes of polymer during the financial year 2024-25. This success follows HMEL's substantial $3 billion investment in expanding its petrochemical operations, significantly boosting its polypropylene and polyethylene production capacities.

The recently concluded financial year marked the first full operational year for HMEL's new plant equipped with advanced technologies from global licensors. Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO of HMEL, emphasized, 'Reaching this milestone underscores our commitment to understanding and meeting our customers' unique needs.'

Looking ahead, HMEL plans to continue investing in research and development, driving innovation and excellence to meet evolving customer demands while reducing import dependency and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. HMEL operates as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, with both partners holding equal stakes in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)