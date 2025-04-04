IPS Splitters Triumph at Eighth ATVVC in Bhopal

Bhopal's IES University recently hosted the eighth season of the All-Terrain Vehicle Championship (ATVVC), drawing in 50 teams from across India. This year, IPS Academy's team, known as the IPS Splitters, emerged as the stars of the event, clinching the overall championship along with an impressive six awards.

Demonstrating exceptional skill in the electric category, the IPS Splitters secured first place in both the Acceleration and Suspension-Traction events. Furthermore, they showcased stamina and resilience by completing 37 laps in just two hours during the Endurance Race, securing top honors. They also achieved a commendable second place in the Maneuverability and Business Plan categories.

Praised for their dedication and passion for automotive engineering, the team was felicitated with the Overall Winner Trophy. Faculty advisor Prof. Rahul Sharma lauded the team's achievements, while IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary and Engineering College Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary congratulated them on their success and wished them luck in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)