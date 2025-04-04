IPS Splitters Triumph at Eighth ATVVC in Bhopal
The IPS Splitters team from IPS Academy dominated the eighth ATVVC at IES University, Bhopal, winning the overall championship and six awards. Their remarkable performance included securing first place in several events and achieving 37 laps in the Endurance Race, earning them the Overall Winner Trophy.
Bhopal's IES University recently hosted the eighth season of the All-Terrain Vehicle Championship (ATVVC), drawing in 50 teams from across India. This year, IPS Academy's team, known as the IPS Splitters, emerged as the stars of the event, clinching the overall championship along with an impressive six awards.
Demonstrating exceptional skill in the electric category, the IPS Splitters secured first place in both the Acceleration and Suspension-Traction events. Furthermore, they showcased stamina and resilience by completing 37 laps in just two hours during the Endurance Race, securing top honors. They also achieved a commendable second place in the Maneuverability and Business Plan categories.
Praised for their dedication and passion for automotive engineering, the team was felicitated with the Overall Winner Trophy. Faculty advisor Prof. Rahul Sharma lauded the team's achievements, while IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary and Engineering College Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary congratulated them on their success and wished them luck in future endeavors.
