US Job Market Defies Odds with Surprising Growth

In a remarkable turn of events, US employers added 228,000 jobs last month, showcasing the robust resilience of the American labor market.

This surge in employment comes as President Donald Trump continues to engage in trade wars and enforce strict immigration policies, which many feared would negatively impact job growth.

Despite an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.2 percent, the new job figures far exceeded the 117,000 positions added in February and the 130,000 economists had predicted, defying expectations amid economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)