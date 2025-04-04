Global Trade Turmoil: Impact of Trump's Tariff Surge

Countries and industries are racing to address the widespread impact of President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases. With tariffs reaching up to 34% on imports from China, the global trade environment faces significant disruptions.

China has responded with its own tariff impositions, including additional export controls on key materials such as rare earths. This escalating tension between the US and its global partners threatens the stability of the international economic order.

Efforts to mitigate the impact are underway across the globe. India is assessing new trade opportunities, while the EU, Japan, and Taiwan are negotiating to ease tensions. The trade conflict risks isolating the US as countries explore alternative economic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)