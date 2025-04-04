Lifesaving Move: Medical Boxes on Indian Railways

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared that medical boxes, packed with life-saving medicines and essential equipment, will be installed at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains across India.

This initiative is a result of recommendations from a committee of experts formed at AIIMS, New Delhi, following a Supreme Court directive. The decision was disclosed in a written response in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its significance for enhancing emergency medical care.

Front-line rail staff are trained in first aid and undergo regular refresher courses. A list of nearby hospitals and their contact details is accessible at all stations, and ambulance services are utilized to ensure swift medical assistance when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)