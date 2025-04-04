Lifesaving Move: Medical Boxes on Indian Railways
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that medical boxes containing life-saving medicines and equipment will be available at all railway stations and passenger trains. This decision is based on the recommendations of a committee of experts following a Supreme Court order, aiming to enhance medical emergency response.
- Country:
- India
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared that medical boxes, packed with life-saving medicines and essential equipment, will be installed at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains across India.
This initiative is a result of recommendations from a committee of experts formed at AIIMS, New Delhi, following a Supreme Court directive. The decision was disclosed in a written response in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its significance for enhancing emergency medical care.
Front-line rail staff are trained in first aid and undergo regular refresher courses. A list of nearby hospitals and their contact details is accessible at all stations, and ambulance services are utilized to ensure swift medical assistance when needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition
Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States
Supreme Court Advocates for Prompt Compensation to Acid Attack Survivors
Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over 'Consensual Relationship' Claims
Supreme Court Urged to Establish Special Court for Maoist Leader's Trial