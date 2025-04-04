Trade Turbulence: US Markets Reel from China's Retaliatory Tariffs

US businesses faced another setback in the stock market Friday as China retaliated with tariffs matching President Donald Trump's, marking an escalation in the trade war.

Various sectors endured hard hits after US firms reported a $2 trillion loss a day earlier, the biggest drop since the global economy was punched by COVID-19 five years ago.

With the Commerce Ministry in Beijing responding to the 34% tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese imports by imposing the same on US products, many US companies experienced significant reductions in stock value.

