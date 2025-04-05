Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Escalating US-China Trade War
Global financial markets are reeling from a severe sell-off, triggered by an escalating trade war between the US and China. With the S&P 500 and other indices experiencing significant declines, fears of a potential recession loom as tariffs and economic uncertainties persist.
In a dramatic downturn, global financial markets are experiencing their steepest declines since the COVID-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 fell by 6%, the Dow Jones Industrial by 5.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 5.8%, as a result of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
This market turmoil comes after China responded to U.S. tariffs by imposing its own, sparking fears of an impending global recession. Despite a positive U.S. jobs report, anxiety remains high as economic indicators show signs of weakening. Oil prices have plummeted to levels not seen in decades, and basic economic staples like copper have also seen price dips.
The Federal Reserve faces a challenging balancing act. With concerns over inflation mounting, any decisions regarding interest rates could significantly impact economic stability. As the future of tariffs remains uncertain, the potential for a recession looms larger, with U.S.-based companies experiencing severe financial blows from China's retaliatory measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Waver as Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty Loom
Market Surge: Tech and Tariff Relief Boost S&P 500
S&P 500 Soars Amid Tariff Easing Hopes and Tech Rally
Market Surge: S&P 500 Climbs with Nvidia and Tesla Leading the Charge
Tech Stocks Propel S&P 500 Amid Tariff Speculation and Market Volatility