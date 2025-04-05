Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Escalating US-China Trade War

In a dramatic downturn, global financial markets are experiencing their steepest declines since the COVID-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 fell by 6%, the Dow Jones Industrial by 5.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 5.8%, as a result of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

This market turmoil comes after China responded to U.S. tariffs by imposing its own, sparking fears of an impending global recession. Despite a positive U.S. jobs report, anxiety remains high as economic indicators show signs of weakening. Oil prices have plummeted to levels not seen in decades, and basic economic staples like copper have also seen price dips.

The Federal Reserve faces a challenging balancing act. With concerns over inflation mounting, any decisions regarding interest rates could significantly impact economic stability. As the future of tariffs remains uncertain, the potential for a recession looms larger, with U.S.-based companies experiencing severe financial blows from China's retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)