Left Menu

Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Landmark Defence Contract

Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has secured a ₹22.98 crore contract with a PSU under the Ministry of Defence. This deal highlights UTS's role in delivering indigenous defence technologies, focusing on electronic warfare, radar systems, and counter-drone technologies to boost India's defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:52 IST
Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Landmark Defence Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS) has clinched a major contract worth ₹22.98 crore from a Public Sector Undertaking affiliated with India's Ministry of Defence.

The strategic deal marks UTS's reputation as a reliable partner in providing vital, domestically-produced defence solutions. The project includes the supply and integration of advanced sub-systems, leveraging the company's expertise in electronic warfare, radar systems, and counter-drone technology.

This initiative, to be carried out over the next year, emphasizes high-precision engineering and rigorous quality standards, enhancing UTS's contribution to India's defence readiness and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy of self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025