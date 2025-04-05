Unistring Tech Solutions Secures Landmark Defence Contract

In a significant development, Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (UTS) has clinched a major contract worth ₹22.98 crore from a Public Sector Undertaking affiliated with India's Ministry of Defence.

The strategic deal marks UTS's reputation as a reliable partner in providing vital, domestically-produced defence solutions. The project includes the supply and integration of advanced sub-systems, leveraging the company's expertise in electronic warfare, radar systems, and counter-drone technology.

This initiative, to be carried out over the next year, emphasizes high-precision engineering and rigorous quality standards, enhancing UTS's contribution to India's defence readiness and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy of self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)