Transatlantic Trade Tensions: A Make-or-Break Moment for German Firm WIWA

After a quarter-century of building industrial equipment in the United States, the German engineering firm WIWA finds itself at a crossroads as President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign imports threaten to disrupt its operations drastically. These tariffs target European goods, boosting costs despite WIWA's significant local manufacturing presence.

The United States is crucial for WIWA, representing a quarter of its sales. The company uses core components from Europe for American products, making them vulnerable to tariffs. WIWA's manager, Malte Weber, is contemplating shifts in their market tactics, from increasing prices to potentially scaling back operations.

As Germany's largest trading partner, the U.S. market is essential, particularly in the engineering sector. With a potential global trade war looming, EU leaders plan countermeasures if negotiations falter. Clarity and planning security are key for businesses like WIWA as they navigate this challenging landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)