San Francisco Power Outage Affects 130,000 Residents

A major power outage struck San Francisco, affecting 130,000 residents as confirmed by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the city's emergency management department.

By early Sunday morning, PG&E crews successfully restored electricity to 110,000 customers and were working to reconnect the remaining 21,000 residents. The energy firm expects full restoration by 2 p.m. PT (2200 GMT). The blackout led to traffic congestion and forced some businesses to close temporarily.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised the public to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, and treat traffic signals as four-way stops. Meanwhile, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced that their robotaxis were not impacted by the power failure.

