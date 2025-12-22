Left Menu

San Francisco Power Outage Affects 130,000 Residents

A major power outage in San Francisco left 130,000 people without electricity. Pacific Gas and Electric Company restored power to 110,000 by Sunday morning, with plans to restore the rest by afternoon. The outage caused disruptions, including traffic jams and business closures. Tesla's robotaxis remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 04:46 IST
San Francisco Power Outage Affects 130,000 Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major power outage struck San Francisco, affecting 130,000 residents as confirmed by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the city's emergency management department.

By early Sunday morning, PG&E crews successfully restored electricity to 110,000 customers and were working to reconnect the remaining 21,000 residents. The energy firm expects full restoration by 2 p.m. PT (2200 GMT). The blackout led to traffic congestion and forced some businesses to close temporarily.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management advised the public to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, and treat traffic signals as four-way stops. Meanwhile, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced that their robotaxis were not impacted by the power failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025