Uttar Pradesh's Promising Future: Economic Growth & Development
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged to transform Uttar Pradesh into a prosperous state within three years. Replacing corruption with development, he highlighted the state's growth, efforts to eliminate poverty, and infrastructure projects. The Waqf Bill's passage was credited for curbing land misuse.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched an ambitious plan to propel Uttar Pradesh into prosperity by declaring it will become the number one economy in India within three years. This vision aligns with his strategy of eradicating poverty and stimulating development projects across the state.
Speaking at an event in Maharajganj, Adityanath criticized past administrations for fostering corruption and noted a significant shift to developmental initiatives like 'one district, one medical college.' He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, terming it instrumental in ending land misappropriations under the guise of the Waqf board.
Highlighting the state's transformation from a 'BIMARU' state, Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's economic progress since 2017 and ongoing infrastructure improvements. The chief minister also underscored future projects and cultural initiatives that balance development with heritage.
