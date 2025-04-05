Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Promising Future: Economic Growth & Development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged to transform Uttar Pradesh into a prosperous state within three years. Replacing corruption with development, he highlighted the state's growth, efforts to eliminate poverty, and infrastructure projects. The Waqf Bill's passage was credited for curbing land misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Promising Future: Economic Growth & Development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched an ambitious plan to propel Uttar Pradesh into prosperity by declaring it will become the number one economy in India within three years. This vision aligns with his strategy of eradicating poverty and stimulating development projects across the state.

Speaking at an event in Maharajganj, Adityanath criticized past administrations for fostering corruption and noted a significant shift to developmental initiatives like 'one district, one medical college.' He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, terming it instrumental in ending land misappropriations under the guise of the Waqf board.

Highlighting the state's transformation from a 'BIMARU' state, Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's economic progress since 2017 and ongoing infrastructure improvements. The chief minister also underscored future projects and cultural initiatives that balance development with heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025