Connecting Communities: Major Road and Bridge Projects Approved for Tripura and Odisha

The Ministry of Rural Development has approved significant road and bridge projects in Tripura and Odisha, enhancing connectivity for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. The initiative aligns with India's development vision, fostering economic growth and improving access to essential services while creating employment opportunities.

In a stride towards enhancing rural connectivity and bolstering economic development, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned critical road and bridge projects in Tripura and Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), as announced in a release on Saturday.

The release details the approval of 25 roads totaling 84.352 km for Tripura, with an investment of Rs 76.47 crore. This follows a previous approval for 42 roads covering 118.756 km, amounting to Rs 114.32 crore, reflecting the ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

In Odisha, approval has been granted for 26 roads covering 63.271 km and two long-span bridges, with a combined value of Rs 69.65 crore. This builds upon the previously sanctioned 66 roads and four long-span bridges, emphasizing the focus on providing uninterrupted road connectivity to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations.

The projects are designed to drive socio-economic growth by fostering access to healthcare, education, and markets, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities. Aligned with the government's vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat), PM-JANMAN targets 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and 1 union territory.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, state governments, and UT administrations, a data collection exercise is underway via the PM Gati Shakti mobile application. This initiative aims to gather habitation-level data to estimate PVTG populations and identify infrastructure gaps, supporting enhanced connectivity and development opportunities for these communities.

