Iran's Rial Reaches Record Low Amid US Tensions

As Iran returns to work post-holiday, its rial spirals to a new low against the US dollar amidst enduring tensions with Washington. The exchange rate, breaching 1 million rials to the dollar, signals continued economic strain. Rising political and social unrest intensifies the pressure on Iran's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:01 IST
Iran's rial currency hit a historic low against the US dollar on Saturday, trading at over 1 million rials per dollar, as the nation resumed work after a long holiday. This plunge, amid ongoing tensions with Washington, amplifies economic challenges in Tehran.

As foreign pressures mount, expectations of reduced oil sales and inflation surge, pushing Iranians towards hard currencies, gold, and crypto investments. Domestic unrest over economic policies and mandatory hijab laws persists, creating a complex political landscape.

The Iranian government's struggles include replacing key officials amid public outrage over spending and inefficiencies, while the country seeks equal-footing dialogues with the US to alleviate financial strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

