Indian Exporters Gain Upper Hand Amid US Tariff Tussle

Indian exporters are strategically positioned to handle US tariffs better than competitors like China and Vietnam, which face significantly higher import duties. This advantage allows India to negotiate trade agreements and explore new markets, while the government supports domestic industries against potential dumping threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian exporters are strategically positioned to navigate the additional US tariffs, according to sources on Saturday.

While their competitors like Vietnam and China are burdened with higher duties, India has the advantage of bilateral trade agreements and exploring new markets like the EU.

Efforts are underway to support sectors like shrimp, while protecting domestic industries from dumping threats amid the US-China trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

