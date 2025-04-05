Indian Exporters Gain Upper Hand Amid US Tariff Tussle
Indian exporters are strategically positioned to handle US tariffs better than competitors like China and Vietnam, which face significantly higher import duties. This advantage allows India to negotiate trade agreements and explore new markets, while the government supports domestic industries against potential dumping threats.
Indian exporters are strategically positioned to navigate the additional US tariffs, according to sources on Saturday.
While their competitors like Vietnam and China are burdened with higher duties, India has the advantage of bilateral trade agreements and exploring new markets like the EU.
Efforts are underway to support sectors like shrimp, while protecting domestic industries from dumping threats amid the US-China trade war.
