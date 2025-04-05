Left Menu

Tata's Retail Giant Trent Sees 28% Revenue Surge in Q4

Trent Ltd, Tata Group's retail arm, reported a 28.2% increase in standalone revenue for the March quarter, reaching Rs 4,334 crore. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, revenue soared 39% to Rs 17,624 crore compared to the previous year. Trent expanded its retail footprint with new store openings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group's retail division, Trent Ltd, witnessed a substantial 28.2% rise in standalone revenue for the March quarter, reaching an impressive Rs 4,334 crore, according to the company's quarterly update filed on Saturday.

In a significant financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Trent's revenue skyrocketed by 39% to Rs 17,624 crore compared to Rs 12,669 crore in the previous fiscal year. The brand, which operates renowned retail outlets such as Westside, Zudio, and Star, continues to expand its market presence.

The growth does not factor in Trent's overseas revenue streams, despite having a presence in international markets. As of the end of March 2025, the company boasted 248 Westside stores and 765 Zudio outlets, including two in the UAE. The brand aggressively expanded its network by opening 13 new Westside stores and 244 Zudio stores during FY25. Additionally, its grocery segment, Star, enhances its diverse retail portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

