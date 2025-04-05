Left Menu

Streamlining Corporate Mergers: Government's Move to Simplify Procedures

The Union corporate affairs ministry has proposed amendments to improve the ease of corporate mergers by simplifying the fast-track merger process as per Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013. Public comments are invited on these amendments, aiming to widen the scope of such mergers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:18 IST
Streamlining Corporate Mergers: Government's Move to Simplify Procedures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union corporate affairs ministry is taking significant steps to boost the ease of doing business. Proposals have been unveiled to amend rules regarding fast-track mergers, targeting a streamlined process.

Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 facilitates these fast-track mergers, enabling certain companies to merge or amalgamate with the central government's approval. The power to oversee these processes has now been delegated to regional directors.

The ministry seeks public input on these amendments by May 5, with a focus on expanding the fast-track merger capabilities. Echoing this sentiment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized in her February Union Budget speech the government's commitment to simplifying and broadening the procedures and requirements for company mergers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025