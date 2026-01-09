Odisha Boosts Tourism with Major Policy Amendments

The Odisha state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy-2026 on Friday, marking a significant reform in strengthening the tourism sector. The amendment aligns with the state's Vision 2036 and 2047, focusing on investment attraction, sustainable tourism, and regional development. Chief Secretary Angu Garg stated the changes aim to facilitate easier expansion and encourage diverse tourism offerings.

Key amendments include reducing the minimum investment requirement for 3-Star hotels from 50 to 10 rooms and lowering expansion eligibility thresholds for existing tourism units. Additionally, new Special Zones have been designated, covering potential tourist attractions such as Hirakud and Bhitarkanika. Projects in these zones, alongside those led by Women and other marginalized groups, will receive increased Capital Investment Subsidy (CIS).

The updated policy introduces subsidies for emerging tourism segments like museums, heritage properties, and eco-friendly tourism- electric boats and caravans. The amendments intend to enhance Odisha's tourism offerings, stimulate private investment, and create 15,000 new hotel rooms by 2036, thereby generating substantial employment opportunities. Other cabinet approvals include a skill development project and departmental proposals.